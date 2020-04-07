logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 April 2020 -
Health

Cameroon: Malachie Manaouda solicits Ministry of Scientific research for the production of chloroquine

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 April 2020 13:46

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Public Health has requested the expertise of a special institute of the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation for the production of chloroquine. This is revealed by a correspondence sent by the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda to Madeleine Tchuenté, his peer at the Ministry of Scientific Research.

"I have the honor to inform you that currently, the care protocol put in place by clinicians for the treatment of patients tested positive for Covid-19 is built around chloroquine (...) I would, therefore, like to ask you, if you have the necessary inputs to launch (...), under the quality control of approved laboratories, the production of this drug," Malachie Manaouda writes.

With the correspondence, it appears the Minister of Public Health is grasping the opportunity presented by Madeleine Tchuenté a few days ago during a television appearance. At the time, the Minister of Scientific Research had revealed that one of its special institutions (IMPM) had the capacity (both personnel and equipment) to produce chloroquine.

While indicating that they did not have the inputs for the production, she explained that she was only waiting for a request from the Minister of Public Health to launch the production of 6,000 chloroquine tablets per minute.

BRM

