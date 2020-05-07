Cameroon: Pub house operators promise to reduce seating capacity by half to fight the Covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the syndicate of pub house operators (Synedeboc) promises to implement measures to combat the coronavirus.

According to a note from its national coordinator, Valéry Ntendie, the measures include the installation of hand-washing devices, the mandatory wearing of gloves and masks by staff, and "the 50% reduction of seating capacity in drinking establishments during the pandemic." It also pledges to ensure that drinking areas are ventilated as much as possible. The union will make sure that particular measures are implemented by organizing controls, the note informs.

Synedeboc believes that the government’s decision to allow bars, pub houses, and restaurants to reopen is a way to support the brewing sector which “is important in the Cameroonian economy and provides direct and indirect jobs.”

If respected, these measures could silence the criticism the government is facing for softening the coronavirus preventive measures.

S.A.