logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 May 2020 -
Health

Cameroon: Pub house operators promise to reduce seating capacity by half to fight the Covid-19

Cameroon: Pub house operators promise to reduce seating capacity by half to fight the Covid-19
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 07 May 2020 08:32

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the syndicate of pub house operators (Synedeboc) promises to implement measures to combat the coronavirus.

According to a note from its national coordinator, Valéry Ntendie, the measures include the installation of hand-washing devices, the mandatory wearing of gloves and masks by staff, and "the 50% reduction of seating capacity in drinking establishments during the pandemic." It also pledges to ensure that drinking areas are ventilated as much as possible. The union will make sure that particular measures are implemented by organizing controls, the note informs.

Synedeboc believes that the government’s decision to allow bars, pub houses, and restaurants to reopen is a way to support the brewing sector which “is important in the Cameroonian economy and provides direct and indirect jobs.”

If respected, these measures could silence the criticism the government is facing for softening the coronavirus preventive measures.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: The Minpostel suggests creation of digital economy development centre to boost telehealth

cameroon-the-minpostel-suggests-creation-of-digital-economy-development-centre-to-boost-telehealth
During the cabinet meeting held on April 30, in Yaoundé, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng, suggested the...

Cameroon: Pub house operators promise to reduce seating capacity by half to fight the Covid-19

cameroon-pub-house-operators-promise-to-reduce-seating-capacity-by-half-to-fight-the-covid-19
In Cameroon, the syndicate of pub house operators (Synedeboc) promises to implement measures to combat the coronavirus. According to a note from its...

Cameroon issues 10-year T-bonds to raise XAF25 bln on the BEAC money market

cameroon-issues-10-year-t-bonds-to-raise-xaf25-bln-on-the-beac-money-market
For the first time since the creation, in 2011, of the BEAC public securities market, a CEMAC country will issue a 10-year fungible Treasury bond...

Cameroon takes the first step to improve management and client protection in microfinance institutions

cameroon-takes-the-first-step-to-improve-management-and-client-protection-in-microfinance-institutions
Cameroon’s Ministry of Finance has sent a restricted international call for tender to four firms from Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, and Spain for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique