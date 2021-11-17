cameroon-to-host-2nd-edition-of-tunisian-healthcare-days

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s two capitals (Yaoundé and Douala) will host the second edition of the Tunisian health professions days from December 6 to 11, 2021. The Tunisian embassy informs. Baptized “The 2021 Tunisia Healthcare Days in Cameroon,” the event's organizers are the Tunisian embassy in Cameroon and the Tunisian Export Promotion Center (Cepex).

According to the organizers, the event will be attended by private health center owners, pharmaceutical businesses, medical evacuation companies, and transport agencies from Cameroon and Tunisia.

For the embassy, the Tunisia Healthcare Days in Cameroon 2021 should enhance cooperation between Cameroonian and Tunisian professionals and explore new partnership opportunities.

Participants will take part in B2B meetings, humanitarian schemes, seminars, and professional visits.

Tunisia is already present in the Cameroonian pharmaceutical industry, through Kilani whose subsidiary (Laboratoires Teriak) relaunched manufacturing at Cinpharm, a pharmaceutical laboratory in Douala.

BRM