Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms 5 new cases

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the preventive measures initiated by Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading in the country. In a Tweet posted today March 17, the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda confirmed 5 new cases.

Even though the official provides no further details, sources at health centers indicate that one of the five cases came from abroad while the remaining four were in contact with the first and third cases confirmed in the country.

Economic operators are gradually giving in to panic, fearing a possible closure of the Cameroonian borders, to slow the importation of the virus. Let's note that out of the 10 cases currently recorded in the country, six came from France and Belgium.

BRM