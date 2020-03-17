logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 March 2020 -
Health

Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms 5 new cases

Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms 5 new cases
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 17 March 2020 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the preventive measures initiated by Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading in the country. In a Tweet posted today March 17, the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda confirmed 5 new cases.  

Even though the official provides no further details, sources at health centers indicate that one of the five cases came from abroad while the remaining four were in contact with the first and third cases confirmed in the country.

Economic operators are gradually giving in to panic, fearing a possible closure of the Cameroonian borders, to slow the importation of the virus. Let's note that out of the 10 cases currently recorded in the country, six came from France and Belgium.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Investment promotion actors should “streamline” actions to let API better play its role (study)

cameroon-investment-promotion-actors-should-streamline-actions-to-let-api-better-play-its-role-study
In Cameroon, the Investment promotion agency API’s actions are limited by lack of resources and weak synergy between actors involved in the promotion of...

CEMAC: Towards the elaboration of a business plan for BVMAC’s central custodian

cemac-towards-the-elaboration-of-a-business-plan-for-bvmac-s-central-custodian
The BEAC recently launched the recruitment of a consultant that will elaborate on a business plan for the central custodian of CEMAC unified stock...

Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms 5 new cases

coronavirus-cameroon-confirms-5-new-cases
Despite the preventive measures initiated by Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading in the country. In a Tweet posted today March 17, the...

Camtel promises quality services at affordable rates in the coming months

camtel-promises-quality-services-at-affordable-rates-in-the-coming-months
"Cameroonians, wherever they are, will benefit from innovative services at the best rates. Camtel intends to fully play its role as a catalyst to improve...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises