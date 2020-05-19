france-provides-xaf6-5-bln-budget-support-to-help-cameroon-fight-the-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 18, 2020, the Cameroonian government, through the Ministry of Economy, signed a XAF6.5 billion grant agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD), official sources informed.

According to the parties, this grant in the form of budget support to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsanté) will support the fight against Coronavirus in Cameroon. It is granted within the framework of the C2D contract.

With the funds, Cameroon will strengthen the management of Covid-19 cases, particularly serious cases in the reference hospitals of Yaoundé, Douala, and Bafoussam by increasing the number of hospital beds. The country will also boost the active search for cases, by strengthening the rapid intervention and investigation teams of Minsanté and the tracers in charge of following up contacts. Also, it will acquire important quantities of personal protective equipment as well as various useful equipment.

BRM