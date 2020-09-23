Cameroon: ENEO donates XAF175 mln of medical supplies to help fight COVID-19

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 22, Eneo donated about XAF175 million of medical supplies to Cameroon, via the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda. With that donation, the electric utility joins the solidarity chain created after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Cameroon in March 2020.

“With this donation, Eneo wants to help the government boost its management of the health crisis nationwide. These supplies will strengthen the pandemic response mechanisms put in place and later serve to provide care for other types of diseases, notably in our reference hospitals,” said Éric Mansuy, Managing Director of ENEO.

The supply is constituted of health care and mass sterilization equipment. They are namely pulse oximeters, respiratory, multi-parameter monitors, motor sprayer pumps for the sanitation of public places, hand-washing devices, surgical masks, and hydroalcoholic gels.

ENEO added that besides reference hospitals, part of the donation would go to ten (10) municipalities hosting sensitive energy production sites.

