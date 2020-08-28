logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 August 2020 -
Cameroon: Joint-venture Sucam SA to handle universal health coverage operations

  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 August 2020 16:28

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 27, 2020, in Yaoundé, Cameroon and Santé Universelle Cameroun (Sucam SA) signed a public-private partnership contract for the implementation of universal health coverage in the country.

Officially, this company, which is a joint venture between Cameroonian and Korean investors, will implement a universal health coverage system in Cameroon and perform all the related commercial and financial operations. This means that it will collect social contributions from economic agents in the informal sector, and pool the funds dedicated to the management of universal health coverage. It will also sign contracts with public and private health facilities in that regard, pay the bills to approved providers, and monitor service providers.

As a reminder, the universal health coverage system (initially planned to start being implemented in Cameroon in 2018) will cost about XAF1,300 billion. It includes a spectrum of 185 interventions and 101 sub-interventions.  

BRM

