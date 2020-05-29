Anti-covid-19 drugs and tests production process is being finalized, Madeleine Tchuenté says

"(Business in Cameroon) - The process of production of endogenous drugs, test kits, vaccines and other health equipment dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 is being finalized." The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation (Minresi) Madeleine Tchuente revealed, according to the press release published at the end of the cabinet meeting of May 28, 2020.

The release provides no additional detail. However, the Minresi announced they have completed the production of hydro-alcoholic solutions and protective masks in compliance with the standards set by the Agency for Standards and Quality of Cameroon and the World Health Organization.

"The products are already available. They have been primarily given to the ministries of education because of school resumption,” the release reads.

Nearly a month ago, the official indicated that the Institute for Medical Research and the Study of Medicinal Plants (IMPM), a specialized body of her ministerial department, has human resources and equipment necessary to produce anti-Covid-19 products, such as chloroquine, locally. This would help Cameroon reduce its dependence on the outside world. It would also be beneficial for the local industry.

S.A.