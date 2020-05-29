logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 May 2020 -
Health

Anti-covid-19 drugs and tests production process is being finalized, Madeleine Tchuenté says

Anti-covid-19 drugs and tests production process is being finalized, Madeleine Tchuenté says
  • Comments   -   Friday, 29 May 2020 14:22

"(Business in Cameroon) - The process of production of endogenous drugs, test kits, vaccines and other health equipment dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 is being finalized." The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation (Minresi) Madeleine Tchuente revealed, according to the press release published at the end of the cabinet meeting of May 28, 2020.

The release provides no additional detail. However, the Minresi announced they have completed the production of hydro-alcoholic solutions and protective masks in compliance with the standards set by the Agency for Standards and Quality of Cameroon and the World Health Organization.

"The products are already available. They have been primarily given to the ministries of education because of school resumption,” the release reads.

Nearly a month ago, the official indicated that the Institute for Medical Research and the Study of Medicinal Plants (IMPM), a specialized body of her ministerial department, has human resources and equipment necessary to produce anti-Covid-19 products, such as chloroquine, locally. This would help Cameroon reduce its dependence on the outside world. It would also be beneficial for the local industry.  

S.A.

back to top

Anti-covid-19 drugs and tests production process is being finalized, Madeleine Tchuenté says

anti-covid-19-drugs-and-tests-production-process-is-being-finalized-madeleine-tchuente-says
"The process of production of endogenous drugs, test kits, vaccines and other health equipment dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 is being...

Cameroon: World Bank grants XAF44 bln loan to empower women

cameroon-world-bank-grants-xaf44-bln-loan-to-empower-women
On May 28, 2020, World Bank Executive Directors approved a $376 million (over XAF221 billion) loan as the fourth additional financing for the...

Cameroon seeks XAF294 bln from partners to alleviate the Covid-19 shocks

cameroon-seeks-xaf294-bln-from-partners-to-alleviate-the-covid-19-shocks
Cameroon has initiated negotiations with bilateral and multilateral partners to raise financial support estimated at XAF294 billion for the fight against...

Cameroon: Huawei deploys e-learning platform “Learn On” to ensure continuity of its certification programs

cameroon-huawei-deploys-e-learning-platform-learn-on-to-ensure-continuity-of-its-certification-programs
Chinese telecom firm Huawei has deployed the platform "Learn On" to ensure the continuation of its certification programs in Cameroon. This was revealed...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)