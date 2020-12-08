Cameroon: Hilli Episeyo produced 20,323 tons of domestic gas in Jan-Oct 2020 (SNH)

(Business in Cameroon) - Between January and October 2020, floating LNG unit Hilli Episeyo produced 20,323 tons of domestic gas, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

By December 31, 2020, that production should logically exceed the 20,545.05 tons Hilli Episeyo supplied the domestic market in 2019.

According to the SNH (which represents the government in oil and gas exploration and production), the bulk of the domestic gas produced during the reference period was mainly supplied to households in Yaoundé and its neighboring towns.

BRM