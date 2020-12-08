Cameroon: Net oil sales slumped by 33% YoY to XAF262.678 bln, at end-Oct 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The national hydrocarbons corporation (SNH) generated XAF262.678 billion of net revenue from oil sales on behalf of the Cameroonian government from January to October 2020.

According to the corporation, the revenues are down by 33.10% compared with the end-October 2019 performance. It explains the downward performance by the slump in the prices of petroleum products in international markets (slumps by 36.06% YoY for the Brent, whose price is the reference for Cameroon).

SNH adds that during the period under review, it also paid XAF11.271 billion to the state as the tax on oil companies, XAF10 billion as dividends, and XAF3.695 billion as miscellaneous taxes.

During the period SNH sold 13.517 million oil barrels, down by 2.03% in volume. It produced 32.8 million barrels of equivalent (BOE), including 22.354 million barrels of crude (up by 5.05% year-on-year) and 1,774.777 million m3 of natural gas (- 3.58 % YoY).

The corporation expects that by the end of the year, the overall production would be 26.548 million barrels of crude and 2119.015 million m3 of natural gas.

Sylvain Andzongo