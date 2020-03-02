Cameroon to host the Commonwealth ICT & Telecommunications Forum 2020, in October

(Business in Cameroon) - In October 2020, members of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) will meet in Yaoundé for the Commonwealth ICT & Telecommunications Forum 2020. This year’s forum will be organized in partnership with Cameroon’s telecom regulator ART.

The information was revealed on Feb 27 in London, where the executive committee of the CTO (that usually organizes the forum) met on Feb 24-28, 2020. Also, the 59th meeting of the committee will be held in Cameroon during this year’s edition of the said forum.

According to ART’s executives, Cameroon was chosen because of its strategic location for telecom infrastructures in Central Africa.

BRM