Social security: Govt speeds up the registration of insured persons with digitalization

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2022, Cameroon’s National Social Security Fund (CNPS) registered 54,000 new policyholders in its portfolio, including 17,570 voluntary policyholders and 36,430 mandatory policyholders. According to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté, this performance is the result of "the implementation of the dematerialization of procedures."

Thanks to digitalization, the number of registered voluntary insureds increased in Cameroon each year. From 16,216 in 2018, the number reached 17,570 in 2022. Officially implemented by the CNPS on December 1, 2014, voluntary insurance aims to broaden the spectrum of social security in Cameroon.

As a reminder, voluntary insurance concerns "persons with contributory capacity, but who are not subject to compulsory liability for the risks of old age, disability and death; workers who do not meet the conditions for affiliation to the general scheme, to the scheme for State employees, or any special social security scheme; and former insured persons who cease to meet the conditions for liability to the general scheme.”

BRM