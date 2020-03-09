logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2020 -
ICT, solar energy… Cameroon celebrates its partnership with Huawei

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon for Cameroon”: this is the title of the first-ever corporate movie produced by Huawei in Cameroon. The movie produced in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Energy, Camtel and Sup’ptic recaps the projects Huawei led in the framework of its partnership with Cameroon.

This movie was premiered on March 5, 2020, in Yaoundé. In the framework of the premiere, the partners celebrated the achievements of Huawei in Cameroon.

I would like to take this wonderful opportunity to thank and congratulate our partner, Huawei Cameroon, for all its efforts. I thank them for the quality of equipment, technical support, and experience in the smooth and efficient implementation of the first two phases of rural electrification projects using solar photovoltaic energy. They achieved all these despite the pitfalls inherent in this type of project in rural areas, where access is not always easy,” said Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the Minister of Water and Energy.  

"Huawei has cooperated extensively with Camtel to promote ICT development in Cameroon. With the technical support of Huawei, the ICT industry has made significant progress over the last decade (...) Also, our partner Huawei has always invested in the training of its collaborators. It transfers its competence to these collaborators by offering them regular training in china to let them get skills in project management and share their experience,” added Judith Yah Sunday, General Director of Camtel.

The various ICT projects conducted in Cameroon by Huawei include the SAIL cable system that links Kribi to Fortaleza (Brazil), the deployment of the national backbone with Camtel, rural electrification using solar energy; and the construction of data centers for CNPS and Campost.  

BRM

