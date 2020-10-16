Cameroon increased .cm users by 65% in Jul-Oct 2020 by slashing registration fees

(Business in Cameroon) - ANTIC (Cameroon’s national agency for information and communication technologies) informs that between July 1 and October 1, 2020, it recorded 21,476 new users for the .cm (Cameroon’s ccTLD).

According to the agency, the number of .cm users thus rose by 65% during the period (from 32,861 to 54,337). During the period stated, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications run a promotional offer that sold the .cm at XAF2,000 instead of XAF7,000.

Let’s note that to boost the number of .cm users, the registration fee was slashed from XAF35,000 to XAF7,000 on May 26, 2015.

BRM