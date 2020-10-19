Huawei ICT Competition 2020: Cameroon to represent Africa in the world finals

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 16, 2020, Huawei published the list of the five African talents that will participate in the world finals of the 2020 edition of Huawei ICT Competition.

This is the first time Cameroon is taking part in this IT talent contest launched by Huawei in 2015. But, it has already qualified for the world finals which will take place online on October 31, 2020 (because of the coronavirus pandemic). Cameroon qualified thanks to the team constituted of Gaetan Dary Ngniawo Mopi Gaetan Dary Ngniawo Mopi (3rd-year student in Network Administration and Security at the University Institute of Technology of Douala), his comrade Loic Cédric Meli Songmene, and Malcolm X Hassler Gninghaye Guemandeu (5th-year student in Computer Engineering at Ecole Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique of Douala).

This trio distinguished themselves in the continental final during which seven teams from seven African countries (Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Senegal) contested. The Cameroonian team will participate in the world finals alongside peers from Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Let’s note that according to Huawei, the 3rd edition (2017-2018) of the competition attracted over 40,000 participants from 32 countries. In May 2019, only 23 teams made it to Shenzhen, China, for the world finals of that edition.

This competition is the 3rd initiative launched by Huawei in Cameroon to promote ICT. The two other initiatives are "Seeds for the future" and "Huawei ICT Academy" (a certification program for ICT students and teachers). The three Cameroonian finalists of the Huawei ICT Competition 2020 attended the ICT Academy.

BRM