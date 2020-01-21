ericsson-sponsors-the-international-incubation-of-3-cameroonian-ict-startups

(Business in Cameroon) - Swedish equipment manufacturer Ericsson has kept its promise made in June 2019, to finance three Cameroonian ICT projects, to help them think global.

The creators of the three best ICT projects selected as part of the first edition of the Digital Innovation Week organized from 24 to 28 June 2019, by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), left Cameroon on January 18 for Dubai.

The projects include Agrix Tech (application for detecting and proposing treatment for plant diseases) co-directed by Jean Marc Ntep and Mvondo Ngandi Dorothée, Smartscope (digital solution adapted to the fight against malaria) founded by Madina Mohamadou, and Intelligent Transport created by Modi Steve Michel.

“During their stay in Dubai, they will be inspired to think on a global scale, concerning technology, know-how, coaching, and leadership, in order to not limit their projects to only the borders of Cameroon,” the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications informs.

The three Cameroonian projects will thus benefit from incubation in the innovation hub of the Swedish equipment manufacturer Ericsson in Dubai, followed by meetings and experience-sharing with other start-ups located in the city of Dubai.

SA