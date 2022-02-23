Cameroon: 30.4% of local firms upped their social media marketing operations due to Covid-19 (survey)

(Business in Cameroon) - The coronavirus pandemic compelled 30.4% of Cameroonian firms to increase their social media marketing operations. This is the conclusion of a report recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) detailing the results of a survey it carried out to shed light on the socioeconomic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in 2021.

According to the report, The companies concerned are mainly large enterprises (35.3% of the surveyed), SMEs (35.4% of the surveyed), and informal actors (19.3% of the surveyed).

E-commerce adoption also followed an upward trend during the pandemic, which reached its peak in 2020. Indeed, according to the INS survey, over three out of ten companies reported they increased the frequency of their use of digital platforms for e-commerce purposes.

This trend, which boosted the operations of ICT companies in the country, was more pronounced when it comes to large enterprises (38.2%) and medium-sized companies (36.9%), the INS report shows.

BRM