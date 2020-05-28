Cameroon: Huawei deploys e-learning platform “Learn On” to ensure continuity of its certification programs

(Business in Cameroon) - Chinese telecom firm Huawei has deployed the platform "Learn On" to ensure the continuation of its certification programs in Cameroon. This was revealed during a videoconference on May 26, 2020.

"Despite the closure of schools, we can continue our certification. Thanks to this platform, we can exchange, do the courses and weekly assessments normally, as if we were in the classroom," says Medra Oku Mulango, a 3rd-year student in telecommunications engineering at the National School of Post, Telecom and ICT (Sup'ptic), one of the four partners of Huawei ICT Academy in Cameroon.

At the University of Douala, Huawei ICT Academy's other partner, "Learn On", is also used. "In this period of Covid-19, we have effectively migrated to online training with the support of Huawei. Currently, we have 160 students at the University of Douala who continue to follow the online courses interactively to get Huawei certification," says Joseph Mvogo Ngono, head of the Information Systems Division at the University of Douala.

According to the Chinese telecom giant, since the launch of the Huawei ICT Academy in Cameroon, 236 teachers have been certified while 659 students have been trained in ICT, and 35 of the students have successfully passed various certifications out of the 40 candidates who took the tests.

BRM