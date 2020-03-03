logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2020 -
Construction of Kribi-Lolable relaunched

(Business in Cameroon) - Stopped since November 26, 2018, the construction of Kribi-Lolablé (38.5 km) expressway was relaunched in February 2020, according to reliable sources.

Internal sources at the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) indicate that provided there is no more interruption, the temporary acceptance of the infrastructure will happen in the next 6 or 7 months, around September-October 2020.

Entrusted to Chinese construction company CHEC that will build, exploit and maintain it, the Kribi-Lolable expressway was showing more than 88% completion rate at December 31, 2019.

The works were stopped at end 2018 because the company in charge of the construction was still owed XAF75.5 billion.

The cost of the project, which includes the construction of a 4.5 km road connecting the expressway to Nationale 7 (Edéa-Kribi), is over XAF262 billion.

