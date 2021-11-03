logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2021 -
Infrastructures

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Plans are currently in motion to proceed to the technical acceptance of the 38.5km Kribi-Lolabé highway and the 53km Grand Zambi-Kribi (53 km) road. Once the technical acceptance process is completed, the infrastructures will be commissioned to check whether there are defects to be corrected before final acceptance. 

According to the Ministry of Public Works, in that regard, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi is currently in the Ocean department (November 2-3) that hosts the infrastructure to discuss the prerequisites for those technical acceptances with companies in charge of the works. 

Notably, they will review the quality of the works, go over the remaining works to be completed and various small tasks to be carried out. For the Ministry, the said tasks include the installation of electromechanical devices before the road infrastructures are commissioned. 

The electromechanical equipment are already present on site but the technical acceptance of the roads will not be effective without their installation.

The road infrastructures will open up their host areas and facilitate access to the Port of Kribi, the Ministry of Public Works explains. They will also improve the standard of living of surrounding populations, improve the competitiveness of products from those regions in domestic and foreign markets by contributing to the reduction of transport costs from the South of Cameroon to neighboring countries. 

The Kribi-Lolabe highway (XAF250 billion pre-tax value) is being built thanks to a  31-year public-private partnership (PPP) contract signed with Chinese company China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). The construction works are expected to be effectively completed by December 31, 2021.

For the Grand Zambi-Kribi road, it was expected to be delivered in March 2021. However, because of the State’s financial constraints, that delivery was postponed to late 2021. This infrastructure was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government (through the public investment budget) to the tune of about XAF33 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY

cameroon-exported-17-842-tons-of-banana-in-oct-2021-up-7-3-yoy
Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in October 2021, up by 7.3% year on year, according to figures compiled by the Banana Association of Cameroon...

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

cameroon-plans-are-in-motion-for-the-technical-acceptance-of-the-kribi-lolabe-and-grand-zambi-kribi-roads
Plans are currently in motion to proceed to the technical acceptance of the 38.5km Kribi-Lolabé highway and the 53km Grand Zambi-Kribi (53 km) road. Once...

Cameroon creates marine park to curb industrial fishing on its sea border with Equatorial Guinea

cameroon-creates-marine-park-to-curb-industrial-fishing-on-its-sea-border-with-equatorial-guinea
Cameroon recently created a 110,300-hectare marine park at its marine border with Equatorial Guinea.  According to the creation decree signed by...

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis
Cameroon is, since October 7, 2021, the 19th African country shareholder of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is revealed in the sectoral...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»