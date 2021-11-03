Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

(Business in Cameroon) - Plans are currently in motion to proceed to the technical acceptance of the 38.5km Kribi-Lolabé highway and the 53km Grand Zambi-Kribi (53 km) road. Once the technical acceptance process is completed, the infrastructures will be commissioned to check whether there are defects to be corrected before final acceptance.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, in that regard, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi is currently in the Ocean department (November 2-3) that hosts the infrastructure to discuss the prerequisites for those technical acceptances with companies in charge of the works.

Notably, they will review the quality of the works, go over the remaining works to be completed and various small tasks to be carried out. For the Ministry, the said tasks include the installation of electromechanical devices before the road infrastructures are commissioned.

The electromechanical equipment are already present on site but the technical acceptance of the roads will not be effective without their installation.

The road infrastructures will open up their host areas and facilitate access to the Port of Kribi, the Ministry of Public Works explains. They will also improve the standard of living of surrounding populations, improve the competitiveness of products from those regions in domestic and foreign markets by contributing to the reduction of transport costs from the South of Cameroon to neighboring countries.

The Kribi-Lolabe highway (XAF250 billion pre-tax value) is being built thanks to a 31-year public-private partnership (PPP) contract signed with Chinese company China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). The construction works are expected to be effectively completed by December 31, 2021.

For the Grand Zambi-Kribi road, it was expected to be delivered in March 2021. However, because of the State’s financial constraints, that delivery was postponed to late 2021. This infrastructure was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government (through the public investment budget) to the tune of about XAF33 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo