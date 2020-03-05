logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2020 -
Infrastructures

Olembé stadium : Magil to import turf from the USA

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 March 2020 14:35

(Business in Cameroon) - Some days ago, there was information claiming that Canadian company Magil had abandoned the construction of the Olembé stadium. According to the information, Italian company Piccini (whose contract for the construction has been cancelled) is now in charge of the construction of the stadium.

Unlike what the information wants to make people believe, Magil has not abandoned the construction site. The Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi checked it during a filed visit on March 3, 2020. During the visit, it was revealed that the turf, to be sown in April 2020, will be imported from the USA.  

Let’s note that most of the construction materials used for the stadium (which will host the AFCON2021) were imported from Italy. The costs related to the importations have even been the basis for a dispute between the Cameroonian government and Piccini, which lost its contract on this construction and was replaced by Magil.

BRM

