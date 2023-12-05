cameroon-s-govt-inaugurates-key-road-for-cimencam-s-nomayos-plant

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, officially inaugurated the 5.5 km (2x2 lanes) road serving cement producer Cimencam’s plant in Nomayos, on the outskirts of Yaoundé. The ceremony took place on November 29.

The construction contract was awarded to the Somaf/Croisière BTP consortium for 6 billion CFA francs. The funds were provided by the public investment budget of the Ministry of Public Works, as part of the government's road connectivity and private initiative promotion program.

With a production capacity of over 500,000 tons, the Nomayos cement plant was inaugurated on April 2, 2019. According to Cimencam, the unit aims to bring the company's products closer to the "promising market clientele" in the Central, South, and East regions of Cameroon, and to further benefit from opportunities in neighboring countries such as the Central African Republic.