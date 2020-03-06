Sangmélima-Ouesso road: Remaining four sections on Cameroonian side expected to be completed in November 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, four road sections connecting to Congo are scheduled to be completed in November 2020. These are the Sangmelima-Bikoula (65 km), Bikoula-Djoum (38 km), Mintom-Lélé (67.50 km) and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam (53 km) sections.

The completion schedule was revealed in a briefing note, published by the Ministry of Public Works, about a 4-day visit being carried out by Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi since March 4, in the Southern region. According to the note, the visit is to inspect the completion rate of all the sections at the Cameroonian side of the trans-border road Sangmelima-Ouesso.

Indeed, the road connecting Congolese towns of Sembé and Souanké to the Cameroonian border is scheduled to be inaugurated today March 6. Meanwhile, only one of the five sections Cameroon had to build in the framework of the trans-border road has been completed.

This completed section is Djoum-Mintom (98 km). The remaining four (Sangmelima-Bikoula, Bikoula-Djoum, Mintom-Lélé, and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam) are expected to be completed in November.

All those road sections are part of the trans-border road Sangmélima-Ouesso. This road project consists of the asphalting of about 700 km of road to facilitate trade between Cameroon and Congo.

For the project, financing was raised by the two countries with the support of the AfDB, the Islamic Development Bank, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Kuwait Fund.

S.A.