logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 March 2020 -
Infrastructures

Sangmélima-Ouesso road: Remaining four sections on Cameroonian side expected to be completed in November 2020

Sangmélima-Ouesso road: Remaining four sections on Cameroonian side expected to be completed in November 2020
  • Comments   -   Friday, 06 March 2020 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, four road sections connecting to Congo are scheduled to be completed in November 2020. These are the Sangmelima-Bikoula (65 km), Bikoula-Djoum (38 km), Mintom-Lélé (67.50 km) and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam (53 km) sections.

The completion schedule was revealed in a briefing note, published by the Ministry of Public Works, about a 4-day visit being carried out by Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi since March 4, in the Southern region. According to the note, the visit is to inspect the completion rate of all the sections at the Cameroonian side of the trans-border road Sangmelima-Ouesso.

Indeed, the road connecting Congolese towns of Sembé and Souanké to the Cameroonian border is scheduled to be inaugurated today March 6. Meanwhile, only one of the five sections Cameroon had to build in the framework of the trans-border road has been completed.

This completed section is Djoum-Mintom (98 km). The remaining four (Sangmelima-Bikoula, Bikoula-Djoum, Mintom-Lélé, and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam) are expected to be completed in November.

All those road sections are part of the trans-border road Sangmélima-Ouesso. This road project consists of the asphalting of about 700 km of road to facilitate trade between Cameroon and Congo.

For the project, financing was raised by the two countries with the support of the AfDB, the Islamic Development Bank, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Kuwait Fund.

S.A.

back to top

Sangmélima-Ouesso road: Remaining four sections on Cameroonian side expected to be completed in November 2020

sangmelima-ouesso-road-remaining-four-sections-on-cameroonian-side-expected-to-be-completed-in-november-2020
In Cameroon, four road sections connecting to Congo are scheduled to be completed in November 2020. These are the Sangmelima-Bikoula (65 km),...

Coronavirus: A first case confirmed in Cameroon

coronavirus-a-first-case-confirmed-in-cameroon
In Cameroon, a first coronavirus case has just been officially confirmed. In a release signed today March 6, 2020, the Minister of Public Health Manaouda...

Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri Road : Cameroon selects 3 sub-contractors for timely completion of works

mora-dabanga-kousseri-road-cameroon-selects-3-sub-contractors-for-timely-completion-of-works
In Cameroon, 3 sub-contractors have recently been recruited to ensure progress of the construction of the Mora-Dabanga-Kousséri road in the...

Coronavirus : World Bank Group sets $12 bln package to help combat the pandemic

coronavirus-world-bank-group-sets-12-bln-package-to-help-combat-the-pandemic
On March 3, 2020, the World Bank Group announced that it is providing $12 billion (over XAF7,000 billion) to assist member countries (Cameroon...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »