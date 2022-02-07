Cameroon: Local firm Buns bags XAF13.8 bln contract for the rehabilitation of 17-km Babadjou-Matazem road section

(Business in Cameroon) - The project involving the rehabilitation of the 17-km Babadjou-Matazem section of the Yaoundé (Cameroon)-Enugu (Nigeria) corridor has crossed a new milestone.

Indeed, in a statement issued on January 4, 2022, by the Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, it appears Cameroonian company Buns has won the XAF13.8 billion contract for the rehabilitation works. For this contract, the local firm was competing with giants like French consortium Razel-Cameroon/Razel-Bec whose financial offer was “not competitive.”

Under construction since 2017, works on this section of the road were stopped on January 14, 2021, after an attack by armed separatists from the North-West, where a socio-political crisis is raging since late 2016.

Sogea Satom, winner of the construction contract at the time, withdrew from the project, “arguing of a case of force majeure related to the security crisis in the project area.”

The project for the rehabilitation of the Babadjou-Matazem-Bamenda road section was launched thanks to USD192 million (XAF113 billion) support from the World Bank. It was aimed at reducing road accidents, transport costs, and transit times along the corridor connecting Yaoundé to the eastern border with Nigeria. That corridor passes through Bafoussam and Bamenda, whose economy is based mainly on agricultural production and trade.

S.A.

