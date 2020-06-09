AfDB approves Phase III of the ‘Ring Road’ construction project

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) informs that it has approved phase III of the construction of the Ring Road, the road aimed at boosting trade in Cameroon and with neighbouring Nigeria.

This phase is structured around four components, namely: the actual road works, the related facilities, and support for women and youths; institutional support as well as the management and coordination of the transport sector’s support programme.

The total length of the Ring Road is about 365 km. It forms a loop from Bamenda-Bambui-Ndop-Babessi-Kumbo-Nkambe-Misaje-Nyos-Wum-Bafut-Bamenda and crosses five of the seven departments of the English-speaking region of north-west Cameroon. It also includes several connections to Nigerian borders, notably from Misaje.

In October 2019, Cameroon and the AfDB signed a loan agreement of XAF12 billion to finance the technical studies required to carry out the asphalting of this phase of the Ring Road whose route is not specified. Subsequently, the Cameroonian government also requested a loan of XAF155 billion from the AfDB for the actual works. This brings the loans it requested for this phase to XAF167 billion for this project. The approval of Phase III augurs a positive outcome of the Cameroonian request. But it is not yet known whether the bank will grant the full amount requested by the country.

Pending confirmation from the AfDB on the last financial component, the institution indicates that the work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

S.A.