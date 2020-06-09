logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 June 2020 -
Infrastructures

AfDB approves Phase III of the ‘Ring Road’ construction project

AfDB approves Phase III of the ‘Ring Road’ construction project
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 June 2020 16:15

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) informs that it has approved phase III of the construction of the Ring Road, the road aimed at boosting trade in Cameroon and with neighbouring Nigeria.

This phase is structured around four components, namely: the actual road works, the related facilities, and support for women and youths; institutional support as well as the management and coordination of the transport sector’s support programme.

The total length of the Ring Road is about 365 km. It forms a loop from Bamenda-Bambui-Ndop-Babessi-Kumbo-Nkambe-Misaje-Nyos-Wum-Bafut-Bamenda and crosses five of the seven departments of the English-speaking region of north-west Cameroon. It also includes several connections to Nigerian borders, notably from Misaje.

In October 2019, Cameroon and the AfDB signed a loan agreement of XAF12 billion to finance the technical studies required to carry out the asphalting of this phase of the Ring Road whose route is not specified. Subsequently, the Cameroonian government also requested a loan of XAF155 billion from the AfDB for the actual works. This brings the loans it requested for this phase to XAF167 billion for this project. The approval of Phase III augurs a positive outcome of the Cameroonian request. But it is not yet known whether the bank will grant the full amount requested by the country.

Pending confirmation from the AfDB on the last financial component, the institution indicates that the work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

S.A.

back to top

AfDB approves Phase III of the ‘Ring Road’ construction project

afdb-approves-phase-iii-of-the-ring-road-construction-project
The African Development Bank (AfDB) informs that it has approved phase III of the construction of the Ring Road, the road aimed at boosting trade in...

Cameroon: Mideno distributes 15,000 plantain seedlings in the North-West

cameroon-mideno-distributes-15-000-plantain-seedlings-in-the-north-west
Plantain producers located in the northwest region of Cameroon recently received a shipment of 15,000 seedlings free of charge. These plants offered by...

Cameroon: The new EU-funded business competitiveness boosting program is on track

cameroon-the-new-eu-funded-business-competitiveness-boosting-program-is-on-track
On June 4, 2020, the very first session of the Steering Committee of the competitiveness support facility (DACC- dispositif d’appui à la compétitivité du...

Cameroon: 90% of companies have difficulty in selling products because of the coronavirus (INS survey)

cameroon-90-of-companies-have-difficulty-in-selling-products-because-of-the-coronavirus-ins-survey
In Cameroon, 90% of companies have difficulties in selling their products, according to the assessment of the socio-economic effects of the coronavirus...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »