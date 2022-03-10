cameron-to-take-partial-delivery-of-the-167-22-km-lena-tibati-ngatt-road-section

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Public Works (Mintp) Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi is scheduled to take partial delivery of the 167.22 km long Lena-Tibati-Ngatt road section today March 10, 2022.

The road section concerned is part of the National Road No. 15 (Batchenga-Ngaoundéré) that connects the Central region to Ngaoundéré, Adamaoua.

The road section cost XAF73.4 billion. Its provisional acceptance comes after the Batchenga-Ntui section (21.3 km), which cost XAF34.52 billion and was delivered in December 2020. It also comes after the delivery of the Yoko-Léna section (45.241 km), which cost XAF23.39 billion, and was delivered in February 2020.

Overall, 233.7 kilometers of road sections have been delivered on the Batchenga-Ngaoundéré corridor.

Several sections (78.8 kilometers overall) are still under construction. They include Lot 2 A Ntui-Ndjolé (60 km) [with 73 km of communal roads] and Lot 2 B Ndjolé-Mankim (36.7 km) whose work was entrusted to China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20) in late 2021.

The company is already on site to resume the construction works that were withdrawn from Portuguese firm Elevolution Engenharia SA (Elevo). The contract is valued at XAF60 billion [for works to be delivered in 24 months] but the Chinese firm has received close to XAF11.8 billion of cash advance.

The Mankim-Yoko section (82.10 km) is currently being built by Elevo for an amount of XAF46.14 billion with the consortium Cira S.A./Bec la Routière as the technical supervisor.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, to complete the Batchenga-Ngaoundéré corridor, the Ngatt-Ngaoundéré section (185 km) needs to be paved. In that framework, the government is discussing the mobilization of joint State of Cameroon-Islamic Development Bank-European Union funding.

The Ministry of Public Works explains that the Batchenga-Ntui-Yoko-Tibati-Ngaoundéré road is an important north-south trade route linking the capital Yaoundé to the Centre, the South, Adamaoua, the North and the Far North. Through a network of runways connected to the highway, it will also provide access to several towns and villages.

Sylvain Andzongo