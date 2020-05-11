the-afdb-provides-xaf26-billion-grant-for-the-construction-of-logone-bridge-connecting-cameroon-to-chad

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 30, in Abidjan, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a €40 million (XAF26.2 billion) grant for the construction of a bridge on the Logone River. This bridge will connect Yagoua (Cameroon) and Bongor (Chad).

In a report submitted by the project management team to the Bank's Board, it is indicated that the funds will be used to co-finance the construction of the bridge, the roads connecting to it, and the feasibility studies. Once completed, the bridge is expected to enhance bilateral and sub-regional integration as well as cross-border trades. It will also strengthen socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

"Specifically, the project aims to promote inter-state trade, particularly between Cameroon and Chad, reduce travel time and related transport costs, and improve access to basic services for people living in neighboring localities," the report notes.

The 620-metre-long infrastructure is the second of its kind to be built between the two countries, after the Nguéli Bridge, which connects the cities of Kousseri (Cameroon) and Ndjamena (Chad). The construction works, which will take 36 months, have been entrusted to the Razel Cameroun-Razel Fayat-Sotcocog consortium.

