east-entrance-into-douala-won-t-be-ready-for-chan2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The East entrance into Douala, one of the three sites hosting the African Nations Championship (CHAN2020), will not be ready for the championship.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, from discussions with the Canadian company Magil building the entrance road, by April 4, 2020, when the championship will start, only the earthworks of the two roads to be built on the right side of the existing road will be completed.

The Ministry even reveals that to date, it is impossible to give an accurate completion rate since the works to be realized are not yet known. Studies to know the extent of the works are currently underway.

Magil was expected to build a 4-way road for the CHAN and extend it to six for the AFCON2021.

The ministry indicates that the current state of the works is due to financial problems. The funding agreement that would have allowed Razel, sub-contractor of MAGIL, to peacefully carry out the works has not been signed yet. The about XAF50 billion works, planned to last 18 months, should have been funded by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) London. However, the funding agreement is still being negotiated.

In addition to the financial problems, some of the areas to host the construction have not been vacated. Indeed Camwater (1.6 km), Eneo and Camtel have not relocated their networks located on an 8.9 km line to host the project. Also, 5 graves still need to be moved from the Yassa junction.

"An initial estimate of XAF12,886,095 had been sent for their relocation. After examination of the estimate deemed high by the technical management, comments were transmitted to the Prefect of Wouri for consideration. The latter, by a letter dated March 6, 2020, justified and maintained his request for the XAF12,886,095 estimated,” the Ministry of Public Works explains.

The construction works on the East entrance were first entrusted to Chinese company WIETC/CRCC14 a year ago. Due to the slow pace of the works, the ministry cancelled its contract with that company on October 21, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, Magil was proactively mobilized before completion of negotiations for the project’s funding agreement. The commercial agreement was signed on December 3, 2019, by the Ministry of Public Works and Magil. Given the problems encountered, the ministry resolved to await delivery of the works for November 30, 2020.

Sylvain Andzongo