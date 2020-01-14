Babadjou-Bamenda road: World Bank to resume disbursements for construction

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 10, 2020, during a meeting to evaluate projects financed by the World Bank in Cameroon, the Bretton Woods institution announced the resumption of disbursements to fund the Babadjou-Bamenda road.

The construction work on this 35-km road linking the Western and North-Western regions of Cameroon was halted, after works began in 2017, due to insecurity created by Anglophone separatists in the North-Western region.

In addition to the reconstruction of the road between Babadjou (West) and Bamenda (North-West), the project, valued at more than XAF37 billion, also includes the development of the Bamenda urban crossing, over a distance of 12 km, as well as a 5 km bypass.

BRM