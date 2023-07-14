Automatic tolls: Cameroon to pay nearly CFAF200bln in “rent”, get CFAF437.6 bln profit over 18 years

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) recently disclosed the Cameroonian government’s financial obligation in the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement for the construction, operation, and maintenance of 14 automatic toll booths in the country.

According to the ministry, over the 18-year operation period set to begin in September 2023, the government is obligated to pay CFAF195 billion (VAT included) as rent to its private partners.

According to a report from the Ministry of Finance (Minfi), after deducting taxes and other fees, the government must allocate a total of CFAF154 billion from its coffers to Tollcam (the joint venture in charge of the project), averaging CFAF8.5 billion per year.

These rents are paid annually and over the next four years, the country must pay a little over CFAF20 billion. Specifically, it has to pay 2.8 billion in 2023, 7.9 billion in 2024, 9.2 billion in 2025, and 9.3 billion in 2026, according to the Minfi.

Business in Cameroon was unable to get specific details on the charges included in the wording “rent”. However, we know that the private partners must fully finance the initial investment estimated at CFAF42 billion. The fund has already been mobilized through a 14-year loan from Société Générale Cameroun and Société Commerciale de Banque Cameroun, thanks to guarantees provided by the insurer Guarantco. There are no specific details on the costs of that debt.

Projected gains

The government agreed to pay these rents because it is convinced that toll automation will substantially increase its revenues. According to the financial model of the project, by the end of the agreement period in 2041, the cumulative revenues from the 14 automated toll booths will reach CFAF632.6 billion with the toll rate at CFAF500. "Any tariff modulation based on the vehicle category would contribute to improving the financial viability of the project and, above all, increasing the government's own revenues," the Mintp further explains.

By paying CFAF195 billion (VAT included) to the private partner, the Treasury would achieve a net gain of CFAF437.6 billion (excluding taxes and other fees), which is twice the expected CFAF210.7 billion over the next 18 years if these tolls are not modernized.

These projections were made "based on the average annual daily traffic (AADT) projections of 57,733 vehicles obtained in 2017 from road counting," according to the Ministry of Public Works. The Ministry of Finance is so optimistic that it even described the demand risk (risks for the infrastructure not to be utilized) as low. The financial, operational, governance, force majeure, and legislative change risks are also considered low. Only those risks related to contract renegotiation and termination are considered moderate.

Aboudi Ottou