sogea-satom-launches-the-construction-of-engineering-structures-on-the-olama-bigambo-road

(Business in Cameroon) - French firm Sogea-Satom recently announced that it has launched the construction of engineering structures on the Olama-Bigamdo (106 km) road. The said road is located on the National Road 22, which facilitates access to the Kribi deep seaport.

"The engineering structures also include the construction of two bridges. Our teams have just completed the installation of 23-meter long 50-ton prefabricated girders. They will support the bridge that will cross the Akié Mvengue River. Two truck cranes (80T and 65T) were needed for this operation," the company indicates. It adds that in the long term, this axis will be mainly used by heavy vehicles transporting goods from the Kribi deep seaport to Yaoundé.

The construction of the Olama-Bingambo is financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the State of Cameroon to the tune of XAF87.7 billion. In April 2020, the construction was 10.5% completed (for 35.2% of the deadline). The works carried out by Sogea-Satom should be completed in July 2021.

S.A.