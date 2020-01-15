logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2020 -
Infrastructures

Bingambo-Grandzambi road section : Financial closing was delayed by communication and currency exchange problems (Ministry of Economy)

Bingambo-Grandzambi road section : Financial closing was delayed by communication and currency exchange problems (Ministry of Economy)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 January 2020 12:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The financing agreement for the Bingambo-Grandzambi section (106 km) of Olama-Kribi road project has been signed with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (FKDEA) on 13 January 2020. However, this signature comes almost five years after the conclusion of the first loan agreement.  

The note published by the Cameroonian Ministry of Economy on cooperation between Cameroon and FKDEA provides some understanding about the delay in the financial closing and subsequently on the implementation of the project. “The first difficulty in cooperating with the Kuwait Fund is related to communication problems that lengthened the delays in the file follow-up process,” the document indicates.

 “In addition, unlike other Arab partners, the Kuwait Fund has the Kuwaiti dinar as its sole currency unit and means of payment in all operations. This generates foreign exchange charges borne by the beneficiary of this financing,” the note continues.

However, the Ministry of Economy explains, in the case of the Olama-Kribi road project, the Kuwait Fund, as the beneficiary’s agent, can make and accept payments in other freely convertible currencies based on market exchange rates and the outstanding amount of the loan or the amount of technical assistance provided by the Fund.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Bingambo-Grandzambi road section : Financial closing was delayed by communication and currency exchange problems (Ministry of Economy)

bingambo-grandzambi-road-section-financial-closing-was-delayed-by-communication-and-currency-exchange-problems-ministry-of-economy
The financing agreement for the Bingambo-Grandzambi section (106 km) of Olama-Kribi road project has been signed with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic...

Cameroon : The Ministry of Finance effectively launches the dematerialization of fiscal stamps in 3 regions

cameroon-the-ministry-of-finance-effectively-launches-the-dematerialization-of-fiscal-stamps-in-3-regions
Since January 1st, 2020, the dematerialization of fiscal stamps has been effective in the Far-north, the North and the Northwestern regions of Cameroon,...

Cameroon adopts a stringent management of civil servants’ payroll

cameroon-adopts-a-stringent-management-of-civil-servants-payroll
In the circular setting orientations for the 2020 finance bill, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo), gives instructions regarding the...

Babadjou-Bamenda road: World Bank to resume disbursements for construction

babadjou-bamenda-road-world-bank-to-resume-disbursements-for-construction
On January 10, 2020, during a meeting to evaluate projects financed by the World Bank in Cameroon, the Bretton Woods institution announced the resumption...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC