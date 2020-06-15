Cameroon: American firm Elite Trends Group to invest CFAF200 bln in a massive student housing project

(Business in Cameroon) - American firm Elite Trends Group (ETG) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Yaounde II for the implementation of a big real estate project on its campus.

Officially estimated at over CFAF200 billion, this project to be carried out within the framework of a public-private partnership, aims to provide the University of Yaounde II with a university residence of 12,500 furnished rooms, reading rooms, kitchens per floor, conference room with audiovisual equipment and Wifi services, laundromats with card access, concierge services, and elevators.

The project also includes the construction of a three-star hotel of international standards, with conference centres and two university restaurants.

"The initial financing will be obtained from investors within the project," the promoters state without further details.

The investment announced by ETG on the campus of the University of Yaoundé II is part of an overall project called "Cameroon State University Cities Development" (CSUCD). This project aims to provide Cameroonian students and those from other states in the sub-region with furnished accommodation at reasonable prices. The ultimate objective is to reduce the housing deficit by improving the supply, on the one hand, and to improve student facilities, on the other hand.

The University of Yaoundé II was chosen as the pilot structure for this project after an agreement between ETG and the State of Cameroon. ETG is officially presented as a group of "world-class professional consultants, involved in investments in North America, Europe, and Africa, who have chosen to invest in the construction and development of university cities with equipped housing."

Brice R. Mbodiam