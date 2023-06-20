Kribi-Lolable Highway: Cameroon Wants to Revise its Contract with China Highway Engineering Company

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon would like to amend its 30-year contract with China Highway Engineering Company (CHEC) regarding the Kribi-Lolablé highway. This comes only 10 months after the 38.5 km-long road was opened for public use. The issue was discussed on June 7, 2023, in Kribi (in the South) during a meeting chaired by the minister of public works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi.

According to the meeting’s report, Yaoundé seeks “a rescaling of costs (Ed.note: it owes CHEC under their deal) so that they match real traffic” on the highway.

Under the private-public partnership reached on December 30, 2020, Cameroon must pay the Chinese firm around 408.6 billion CFA over the contract period. This payment, which will be made in installments, is supposed to cover four types of expenses, according to the Directorate General of Technical Studies (DGET) at the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp). First, 66.6 billion FCFA is allocated for “the depreciation of the partner’s investment in the construction”. Secondly, the “operational and routine maintenance costs (OMC)” require 109.4 billion FCFA. Then, the “major maintenance and renewal costs (MRC)” are allocated 166.6 billion FCFA. Lastly, 66 billion FCFA will cover “various administrative costs, including non-operational or maintenance staff, continuous staff training, CARPA's (Support Council for the Realization of Partnership Contracts) monitoring fees, auditor and consulting fees, social action costs, software licenses, bank guarantee costs, insurance, private partner headquarters support, and rental costs”.

According to the Ministry of public works, OMCs include toll collection services, cash transportation, traffic management (patrols, event response), and the maintenance of the highway and operation equipment (tolls, panels, intervention vehicles). And MRCs encompass periodic maintenance, reinforcement, rehabilitation, and renewal of the pavement structure. Together, these costs total 276 billion FCFA, an estimate based on projected traffic levels. However, the data from the first 10 months of the highway's operation shows that the real traffic is 4 to 5 times lower than predicted. This discrepancy is why Minister Djoumessi asked for the contract’s revision.

Repayment issues

According to Dieudonné Bondoma Yokono, CARPA’s president, Yaoundé has issues making the payments. In a report released in April 2023, the Ministry of Finance revealed that under its contract which CHEC, Cameroon must pay 16.4 billion FCFA to the Asian contractor every year, at least until 2025, before having the opportunity to revise the payment terms. If conclusive, the renegotiation “would alleviate the public treasury, concerning this issue of leases to pay," said Yokono.

With all these in mind, it may be judicious to review all the costs associated with the PPP signed between the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) and the Chinese company. To allow CHEC to amortize an investment of 38.6 billion FCFA, the State has committed, for example, to pay the Chinese builder 66.6 billion FCFA. This represents a gross return of 72%, which is far above the 20% returns (10% for general management costs and 10% for profit) often granted by the Cameroonian State. Even if we add 10% for financial expenses, we still fall far short of the return obtained by CHEC.

Aboudi Ottou