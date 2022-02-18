cameroon-to-develop-a-strategy-to-pursue-road-investments-in-crisis-areas

(Business in Cameroon) - Esaïe Moussa Aubin, director of Cameroon’s Road Fund, recently issued a tender call for a diagnostic assessment of road investments in crisis areas in the country. This assessment is aimed at finding solutions to allow the country to pursue investments in crisis areas, notably the North West, the South West, and the Far North.

"The disruptions to road investments (deterioration, suspension or execution challenges) in crisis areas are factors that contribute to rendering transport infrastructures obsolete. Those infrastructures are therefore unlikely to promote and consolidate sustainable economic growth in the areas where they are built. It is, therefore, crucial to develop a framework that will allow the implementation of road investments in crisis areas to generate positive externalities for the population,” explains Esaïe Moussa Aubin.

By March 11, 2022, the Road Fund would have selected the winning consultant. The latter will review the number of road investments in crisis areas and the challenges faced in their implementation, the director adds.

On January 14, 2021, Sogea Satom relinquished the contract for the construction of the 59.9-km Babadjou-Bamenda road section. The French firm was contracted for that construction in 2017 but its facilities were vandalized by armed gangs supposedly fighting for the secession of the South-West and the North-West. Sogea Satom abandoned the contract after yet another attack and invoked "a case of force majeure caused by the security situation in the area.”

In a press release issued on January 4, 2022, by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, we learn that Cameroonian company Buns has been awarded a XAF3.8 billion contract for a 17-kilometer portion of that road section.

Sylvain Andzongo