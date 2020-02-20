45-km-yoko-lena-road-section-open-to-the-public

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 19, 2020, the Ministry of Public Works conducted the technical acceptance of Yoko-Léna section (45.241 km) of the Batchenga-Ntui-Yoko-Lena-Tibati road.

According to the ministry, this stage consists of assessing the technical quality of the infrastructure and its compliance with the specifications.

It emerged that, despite some minor flaws, the work is as requested. The minor flaws concern the horizontal marking and painting on the mileage markers from kilometre point 200 +100 to kilometre point 201 +100. Chinese company Sinohydro, in charge of the work, promised to correct them.

The infrastructure is therefore now open to traffic with a one-year guarantee. During that guarantee period, Sinohydro will have to correct any construction defects that may occur. Final acceptance will take place at the end of the guarantee period.

The work carried out since February 2017 was completed in August 2019. It consisted of the construction of a road infrastructure with the following characteristics: a 2 x 3.5 m pavement in asphalt concrete and a 2 x 1.50 m dual-layer pavement, with a reference speed of 80 km/h. The total cost of the works is XAF23.39 billion, which corresponds to the initial amount allocated to the project.

S.A.