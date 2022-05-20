Cameroon seeks CFA1,264bln for road project in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon plans to raise a total of CFA1,264 billion from a group of investors to build the Yaoundé ring road and develop the four urban hubs connected to it. Alamine Ousmane Mey, the Minister of the Economy, will conduct a round-table discussion with investors next May 24 in the capital.

In detail, CFA794 billion will be invested in the construction of the bypass, including CFA88 billion for compensation and relocation of populations; and CFA470 billion will be allocated to the development of the four urban hubs of the capital, including CFA20 billion for compensation and relocation. The project is considered one of the priorities of the EU-backed transport development plan in the Central African region. On January 20, 2022, it was selected among the projects that can benefit from blending financing (financing combining grants and loans from donors). This was during the presentation of the report of the technical assistance mission commissioned by the EU to the CEMAC and ECCAS countries to identify regional and national infrastructure projects that could benefit from this type of financing.

According to the technical assistance mission, entrusted to the Cowi/Ecorys consortium, this project consists of the construction of a road (over 44 km), which should improve the flow of trade between Cameroon, Chad, and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Master Plan for Urban Development

This bypass will allow vehicles traveling on the Douala-Ndjamena and Douala-Bangui corridors to avoid traffic jams and other hassles when crossing downtown Yaoundé. According to the documents of the above-mentioned technical assistance mission, the project studies have already been carried out, and the financing (CFA495 billion) in blending mode is currently being sought.

However, the in-depth technical studies carried out between 2019 and 2021 by the consultancy firm Cira-Sas, show that only phase 1 has been identified for this financing approach. This phase covers the Nkong Biyem (RN3)-Nkoabang (RN10) section, which is about 32 km long, and the Minkoameyos (Yaoundé-Douala highway)-Nkong Biyem (RN3) section (about 10.3 km). The complete technical studies for this phase are being carried out, according to the TED platform, the supplement to the EU official journal.

This phase does not include the Nkoabang (RN10)-Nkozoa (RN1) road section (about 19.5 km), and the Nkozoa (RN1)-Minkoameyos (Yaoundé-Douala highway) section (about 24.6 km). These two sections of phase 2 bring the total length of the Yaoundé bypass to just over 86 km. According to the overall budget allocated to the project by the Ministry of the Economy (CFA 794 billion), this second phase is expected to cost CFA299 billion. The project is "in line with the development strategy of the city of Yaoundé and its metropolitan area, as well as the master plan of urban planning of the Cameroonian capital, and fits into the dynamic and complex environment of a rapidly expanding city," the ministry said.

