Sangmelima-Ouesso corridor: the over 321km of Cameroonian sections to soon be inaugurated

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian sections of the Sangmelima-Ouesso corridor connecting Cameroon and Congo will soon be inaugurated, Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi announced in a release signed on December 20, 2021. The sections concerned are Sangmelima-Bikoula (85 km), Bikoula-Djoum (38 km), Djoum-Mintom (98 km), Mintom-Lélé (67.50 km) and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam (53 km). Overall, this is 321.5 km of developed roads.

“The logistics chain improvement project in Africa aims to connect the two countries [Cameroon and Congo] by road and boost trade. This is now possible,” the release informs.

For the African Development Bank (AfDB), the main backer in this project, the roads will contribute to both countries’ development goals by facilitating sub-regional integration, improving mobility, and easing access from Yaoundé to Brazzaville.

The Sangmelima-Ouesso road costs XAF119.8 billion. The funds were raised from several financial partners including the BADEA, the IDB, the AfDB, the Saudi Development Fund, the Kuwait Fund, and the two countries involved in the project.

