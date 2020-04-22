logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 April 2020 -
Camtel announces the construction of redundant fiber optics infrastructures to prevent internet disruption at the Emergency Operations Centre in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming days, Camtel will make an unplanned investment for the benefit of the Emergency Operations Centre in Yaoundé.

Although the volume of the investment is yet to be known, CEO Judith Yah Sunday (photo) announced in a press release of April 19 "the finalization in the next few days of a redundant fibre optics infrastructure supplying the emergency operations centre in Yaoundé." This will definitively rule out, according to her, the possibility of the interruption of internet connection in this centre which receives, among others, Covid-19 patients.

This new investment, she revealed, was called for due to an act of vandalism that occurred 400 meters from the said Centre. Nevertheless, she said, a preliminary investigation has been opened and will follow its course according to the regulations in force.

Let’s note that during the first 20 days of January 2020, Camtel's fibre optics network was vandalized 19 times. This corresponds to almost one such act every 24 hours.

S.A.

