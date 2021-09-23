logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 September 2021 -
Infrastructures

Cameroon to boost water access in the West with a US-backed project

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 16:37

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 21, 2021, Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey signed a XAF3 billion loan agreement with Humaya Harati, Director-general of Export Finance-Deutsche Bank, for the feasibility studies of a water supply project to be carried out in Buea, Tiko, and Mutengene, Western Cameroon.  

According to state media Cameroon Tribune, for the project, water utility CAMWATER has already obtained funding agreements from US investors.  

"It is important for the US to support its firms that plan to invest in Cameroon to promote development and help provide basic needs to the population," Humaya Harati praises.  

The project consists of the extension of the water transport and distribution system, as well as increasing the storage capacity to boost drinking water access rates, which is currently 45% in rural areas and 77% in urban zones, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

