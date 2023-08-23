Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road: Estimated costs rise by CFAF8 bln due to environmental requirements

(Business in Cameroon) - Last August 22, a presidential decree authorized Minister of Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, to sign a little over €11.9 million (about CFAF7.9 billion) loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank London. The loan will fund the construction of the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road. It adds to the CFAF130.4 billion loan agreement whose signing (with the same bank) was approved by a presidential decree on August 4, 2023.

For the time being, there is no information on the terms of those loans but they bring the overall cost of the road construction project to CFAF138.23 billion. According to the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp), the second loan will finance the elaboration and implementation of an environmental and social management plan (ESMP). For Standard Chartered Bank, the financing is subject to environmental compliance. This requirement was formulated following a site visit by the lender's teams in July 2022. On that occasion, residents mentioned the presence of gorillas along the road, prompting the bank to make that requirement, which delayed financial closing.

According to the Mintp," per environmental requirements, the project will begin with ESMP preparations unless there are any changes.”

The two presidential decrees come after the private contract signed on March 23, 2022, by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, and Roberto Costantini, Africa Director of the Italian company ICM Construction, responsible for building the 179.2-km road. Under the terms of the contract, the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road will be completed in 36 months, with tax-inclusive costs estimated at CFAF122.4 billion. The construction cost is to be covered by the first loan with the remaining CFAF8 billion budgeted to cover compensation costs, and the technical and geotechnical control mission (according to the Mintp).

The construction of the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road is a promise made by the Head of State during the Ebolowa Agropastoral Show in 2011. The project was awarded to ICM following Paul Biya's state visit to Italy from March 20 to 22, 2017. Long-awaited by residents of the Southern region, this road will connect Ebolowa to Sangmelima, facilitating the transit of forest resources from Congo to the port of Kribi.

Frédéric Nonos