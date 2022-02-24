port-of-douala-announces-construction-of-bypass-roads-for-easy-access

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) currently plans to build bypass roads to facilitate access to the Port of Douala, the main entrance gateway for goods shipped to Cameroon. For the time being, there is no information on the overall length of those bypass roads.

In the framework of that project, on February 23, 2022, Cyrus Ngo’o, Managing Director of the PAD, signed a release once again asking the population illegally occupying the port’s public domain to leave the sites as soon as possible. The port even threatens persistent offenders and those who fail to obey that order, with forceful eviction.

According to Cyrus Ngo’o, the construction and rehabilitation of roads in and out of the Port of Douala are part of the structuring project aimed at securing the port domain. This will help improve port security, control access to the port and improve the safety of ships, goods, revenues, and the people. Overall, the project will help fight corruption and frauds that seriously damaged the port’s image in the past.

S.A.