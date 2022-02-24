logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2022 -
Infrastructures

Port of Douala announces construction of bypass roads for easy access

Port of Douala announces construction of bypass roads for easy access
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 February 2022 13:32

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) currently plans to build bypass roads to facilitate access to the Port of Douala, the main entrance gateway for goods shipped to Cameroon. For the time being, there is no information on the overall length of those bypass roads. 

In the framework of that project, on February 23, 2022, Cyrus Ngo’o, Managing Director of the PAD, signed a release once again asking the population illegally occupying the port’s public domain to leave the sites as soon as possible. The port even threatens persistent offenders and those who fail to obey that order, with forceful eviction.  

According to Cyrus Ngo’o, the construction and rehabilitation of roads in and out of the Port of Douala are part of the structuring project aimed at securing the port domain. This will help improve port security, control access to the port and improve the safety of ships, goods, revenues, and the people. Overall, the project will help fight corruption and frauds that seriously damaged the port’s image in the past.  

S.A.

back to top

Port of Douala announces construction of bypass roads for easy access

port-of-douala-announces-construction-of-bypass-roads-for-easy-access
The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) currently plans to build bypass roads to facilitate access to the Port of Douala, the main entrance gateway for goods...

Ntui-Mankim road: China Railway resumes construction works

ntui-mankim-road-china-railway-resumes-construction-works
In November 2021, the China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20) was selected for the construction of Ntui-Ndjolé (60 km) and Ndjolé-Mankim (36.7...

Cameroon: IMF approves XAF67 bln budget support disbursement despite “mixed” ACF-EFF performance

cameroon-imf-approves-xaf67-bln-budget-support-disbursement-despite-mixed-acf-eff-performance
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on February 23, 2022, published a note informing that Cameroon has passed the first review of the three-year...

Gaming: Cameroon’s Kiro’o Games among founders of Pan-African group PAGG

gaming-cameroon-s-kiro-o-games-among-founders-of-pan-african-group-pagg
Ten African gaming studios recently joined forces to create a Pan-African gaming consortium. Baptized Pan African Gaming Group (PAGG), the consortium has...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains