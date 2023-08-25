Earth roads: Transport Minister temporarily suspends maintenance works due to the rainy season

(Business in Cameroon) - Maintenance works on earthen roads are suspended, for four months, on most road networks. The decision was issued by Transport Minister, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, last August 21. According to the government official, the decision is motivated by the ongoing rainy season.

Specifically, the suspension goes from July 1 to October 31, 2023, for the North and West road networks, which include seven regions of Cameroon. In the Centre, the South, and the East that form part of the Southern road network, maintenance works are suspended from August 15 to November 30.

Minister Djoumessi stresses that during that suspension period, companies awarded maintenance contracts will remain on site to ensure traffic continuity by notably managing road barriers and taking care of sloughs.

BRM