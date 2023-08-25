logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 August 2023 -
Infrastructures

Earth roads: Transport Minister temporarily suspends maintenance works due to the rainy season

Earth roads: Transport Minister temporarily suspends maintenance works due to the rainy season
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 August 2023 21:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Maintenance works on earthen roads are suspended, for four months, on most road networks. The decision was issued by Transport Minister, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, last August 21. According to the government official, the decision is motivated by the ongoing rainy season.  

Specifically, the suspension goes from July 1 to October 31, 2023, for the North and West road networks, which include seven regions of Cameroon. In the Centre, the South, and the East that form part of the Southern road network, maintenance works are suspended from August 15 to November 30. 

Minister Djoumessi stresses that during that suspension period, companies awarded maintenance contracts will remain on site to ensure traffic continuity by notably managing road barriers and taking care of sloughs. 

BRM    

back to top

Earth roads: Transport Minister temporarily suspends maintenance works due to the rainy season

earth-roads-transport-minister-temporarily-suspends-maintenance-works-due-to-the-rainy-season
Maintenance works on earthen roads are suspended, for four months, on most road networks. The decision was issued by Transport Minister, Emmanuel...

Cameroon: Upcoming flooding could affect livestock production, ONACC warns

cameroon-upcoming-flooding-could-affect-livestock-production-onacc-warns
Between August 21 and 30, 2023, there is a high risk of flooding and epizootic diseases, which could impact livestock production in some of the production...

Boissons du Cameroun donates health equipment to a hospital in Badenkop, West region

boissons-du-cameroun-donates-health-equipment-to-a-hospital-in-badenkop-west-region
On August 18, 2023, Société Anonyme des Boissons du Cameroun (SABC) donated health equipment and consumables to the Badenkop Integrated Health Center in...

Customs inspections: DGD in talks to acquire mobile scanners

customs-inspections-dgd-in-talks-to-acquire-mobile-scanners
The Directorate General of Customs (DGD) is in talks with management consultant  TransAtlantic for the acquisition of mobile scanners to enhance...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »