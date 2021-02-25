cameroon-announces-xaf60-bln-for-the-construction-of-the-2nd-dibamba-river-bridge

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Public Works is currently preparing a project for the construction of a second bridge over the Dibamba river, according to official documents accessed by Business in Cameroon.

Even though the characteristics of the proposed infrastructure are still unknown, credible sources indicate that the construction will cost XAF58.8 billion. We also learn that the funds will be provided by Standard Chartered Bank London.

The construction works will be handled by Canadian Company Magil as an extension to the reconstruction of the eastern entrance to Douala. Both the reconstruction of the eastern entrance to Douala and the 2nd bridge over the Dibamba river will fluidify traffic for residents going from Yaoundé, Edea, or Kribi (home to a deep seaport) to Douala.

The infrastructures will allow access to the new Japoma stadium and facilitate the transport of goods on the Douala-Ndjamena and Douala-Bangui corridors, through which XAF340 and 55 billion of Chadian and Central African goods respectively transit every year (according to Cameroonian customs).

Let’s note that to fluidify traffic in Douala, Cameroon has already launched the construction of a 2nd bridge over the Wouri.

