CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

(Business in Cameroon) - China and the fixed party between CFA Franc and the Euro are key elements to attract private investors for infrastructure projects in the CEMAC region. The analysis is presented by U.S. rating agency Moody’s in a recent document.

“CEMAC member countries belong to the Franc zone that applies a fixed parity between the CFAF and the euro. This helps them reduce external vulnerabilities and absorb the shocks created by their high exposure to extractive industries by keeping inflation below 3 per cent. The stability of the currency is also likely to reduce investor concerns. In the energy sector, strong power purchase agreements (PPAs) in a stable currency can help secure financing,” the analysis reads.

As far as China is concerned, the document explains that it is a major investor in infrastructure projects in Central Africa. According to official figures, in 2020, the country accounted for 22% of the infrastructure investments in Central Africa. That percentage is roughly equal to the volume contributed by African development institutions like the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Those two points are however not enough. Currently, no economic research has demonstrated that inflation is more controlled in the CEMAC region. Also, infrastructure costs are sometimes higher than average in the region, in countries like Gabon and Cameroon particularly.

China’s contribution is appreciated but there are two problems to it. Some analysts criticize its project funding model that makes countries incur more costs than normal for their infrastructure projects. Even though Chinese loans are granted at comparatively lower interest rates, underlying conditions can become difficult to manage as the Republic of Congo experienced in the framework of its oil-backed borrowings.

Infrastructure financing is crucial in the CEMAC region. It will help member countries achieve their development goals but those countries can not solely rely on the restrictive banking sector. In the region, over the 7-year period ending in late 2019, barely 3% of the loans granted came from banking institutions, according to the Central Bank of Central African States (Beac).

An alternative could be the local capital market but, it is still in its infancy and the entities that act as liquidity funds are not sufficiently structured to enter the infrastructure sector.

Idriss Linge