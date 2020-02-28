logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 February 2020 -
Infrastructures

CHEC appointed for the exploitation and maintenance of Kribi-Lolable expressway

CHEC appointed for the exploitation and maintenance of Kribi-Lolable expressway
  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 February 2020 14:13

(Business in Cameroon) - Chinese construction company CHEC, that built the 38.5-km Kribi-Lolable expressway connecting to Kribi deep seaport, will exploit and maintain the said expressway.

This is revealed in a release signed, on February 20, 2020, by Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi. In the release, the official indicates that in the framework of a public-private partnership, Cameroon attributed the designing, construction equipment, exploitation and maintenance of the Kribi-Lolablé expressway to CHEC.

This appointment should be much to CHEC’s delight. Indeed, the company that pre-funded Cameroon’s share in the construction to the tune of XAF38.6 billion has since been asking to participate in the management of the expressway.

The designation of the operator/ concessionaire in charge of the exploitation and management of the expressway was one of the conditions required to lift the suspension imposed, in June 2018, by Eximbank on the disbursements of funds in favor of the project.  

The construction of the infrastructures has, by the way, been relaunched, according to internal sources at the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK).

Started on January 1, 2015, Kribi-Lolable expressway is expected to be delivered on October 31, 2020, after a 28-month extension. According to the Ministry of Public Works, currently, the completion rate of the works is about 90%.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : 3,336 teachers received XAF1.5 bln of undue salary adjustments over the 2012-2018 period

cameroon-3-336-teachers-received-xaf1-5-bln-of-undue-salary-adjustments-over-the-2012-2018-period
In Cameroon, 3,366 teachers under the Ministry of secondary education collected XAF1.59 billion of undue salary adjustments over the 2012-2018 period....

CHEC appointed for the exploitation and maintenance of Kribi-Lolable expressway

chec-appointed-for-the-exploitation-and-maintenance-of-kribi-lolable-expressway
Chinese construction company CHEC, that built the 38.5-km Kribi-Lolable expressway connecting to Kribi deep seaport, will exploit and maintain the said...

Construction of XAF74 bln Bongor-Yagoua road launched

construction-of-xaf74-bln-bongor-yagoua-road-launched
On Feb 28, 2020, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno and Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute officially launched the construction of the Bongor...

Guinness Cameroon claims hourly whisky bottling capacity of 2,200

guinness-cameroon-claims-hourly-whisky-bottling-capacity-of-2-200
Guinness Cameroon reveals that the hourly whisky bottling capacity of its plant (officially launched in Douala on September 7, 2017) is 2,200...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »