logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 December 2020 -
Infrastructures

Cameroon: the 86-km Nkolessong-Nding road will be inaugurated today

Cameroon: the 86-km Nkolessong-Nding road will be inaugurated today
  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 December 2020 15:33

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nagnou Djoumessi is scheduled to inaugurate the Nkolessong-Nding road (89 km) and the Nanga Eboko-Bifogo ramp (6 km), on National Highway Number 1, today December 28.

According to the official, "this inauguration is the materialization of the investment effort made by the State of Cameroon in the field of road infrastructure because the construction was funded by the Public Investment Budget." Indeed, the asphalting of Nkolesseng-Nding and the Nanga Eboko-Bifogo bypass (which is part of the 275-km Obala-Batchenga-Bouam road development project) required an investment of about XAF55.43 billion.

The road infrastructure aims, among other things, at improving the connection between the Central and Eastern regions while allowing travel from departments of Lekié and Haute Sanaga in the Central Region to Lom-et-Djerem in the Eastern Region. The infrastructure will boost trade between the Center, East, Adamaoua, North, and the Far North that have strong agricultural potential.

Let’s note that before its effective implementation, the project encountered some challenges. Indeed, Chinese company China International Water and Electric Corp (CWE), which won the contract nearly five years ago, regularly complained about payment arrears to explain the various delays in the delivery of the works.  However, in July 2020, the project owner deemed that argument weak because as of that date, 94.02% of that deadline was consumed and 73.04% of the payments were made. “You can’t take six months to build 11 km of road, it is unacceptable,” Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi lashed out during a meeting in Yaoundé last July 1.

He then ordered the Chinese company to deliver the works within sixty days, starting from July 1, 2020. This order has been followed since.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: the 86-km Nkolessong-Nding road will be inaugurated today

cameroon-the-86-km-nkolessong-nding-road-will-be-inaugurated-today
The Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nagnou Djoumessi is scheduled to inaugurate the Nkolessong-Nding road (89 km) and the Nanga Eboko-Bifogo ramp (6...

Cemac: Tunisian firm BFI selected to provide management solutions for the BEAC risk department

cemac-tunisian-firm-bfi-selected-to-provide-management-solutions-for-the-beac-risk-department
Tunisian firm BFI International SA (a financial solutions provider) was recently declared the winner of a contract to provide management solutions for...

Negotiations with Boluda France for towing contracts at the Port of Douala hit a dead end, MD Cyrus Ngo’o informs

negotiations-with-boluda-france-for-towing-contracts-at-the-port-of-douala-hit-a-dead-end-md-cyrus-ngo-o-informs
Cyrus Ngo’o (Managing Director of the Port Authority of Douala-PAD) recently announced that the restricted international call for the tender procedure...

Cameroon: 100 bundles of African fabric, 160 bags of sugar and 2,500 l of fuel seized in the North

cameroon-100-bundles-of-african-fabric-160-bags-of-sugar-and-2-500-l-of-fuel-seized-in-the-north
Customs recently seized 100 bundles of African fabric and 2,500 liters of smuggled fuel in Magada,  Far-North Cameroon, credible sources indicate....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Maurice Simo Djom “A good ‘Made in Cameroon’ strategy should be part of a broad policy for national geoeconomics”

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroonian truckers suspend transits to Bangui for security reasons

cameroon-world-bank-and-gpe-release-xaf57-bln-to-boost-basic-education

Cameroon: World Bank and GPE release XAF57 bln to boost basic education

patrice-yantho-neo-industry-is-an-economically-viable-project

Patrice Yantho: Neo Industry is an “economically viable project …”

cameroon-government-to-collaborate-with-a-consortium-of-five-chinese-state-owned-companies-for-the-development-of-the-mbalam-mining-project

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

cemac-bdeac-estimates-its-financial-contributions-at-xaf1-449-bln-over-45-years-of-existence

CEMAC: BDEAC estimates its financial contributions at XAF1,449 bln over 45 years of existence

cameroon-to-spend-xaf2-2-bln-monthly-to-provide-additional-20mw-in-the-northern-regions

Cameroon to spend XAF2.2 bln monthly to provide additional 20MW in the northern regions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Capam helped collect 37.66 kg of gold by Oct 15, 2020, in the framework of production sharing contract with artisanal miners

next
prev