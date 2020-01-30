“Hôtel du comice” inaugurated 9 years after launch of construction works

(Business in Cameroon) - Today January 30, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, officially inaugurated Bengo Hotel, commonly known as “Hôtel du comice,” in the regional capital of the South. This construction project was launched in preparation for the 2011 Ebolowa agropastoral Fair but encountered numerous financing difficulties.

Bengo Hotel, which is thus inaugurated 9 years after the launch of construction works, is a XAF15 billion investment built over more than 2,400 m2 of space. The new public hotel has a hundred rooms, restaurants, conference rooms, and playgrounds.

The new infrastructure located at the entrance of Ebolowa comes on point to boost the town’s hosting offer since modern hotels capable of hosting tourists are not common there.

BRM