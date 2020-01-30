logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 January 2020 -
Infrastructures

“Hôtel du comice” inaugurated 9 years after launch of construction works

“Hôtel du comice” inaugurated 9 years after launch of construction works
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 January 2020 13:40

(Business in Cameroon) - Today January 30, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, officially inaugurated Bengo Hotel, commonly known as “Hôtel du comice,” in the regional capital of the South. This construction project was launched in preparation for the 2011 Ebolowa agropastoral Fair but encountered numerous financing difficulties.

Bengo Hotel, which is thus inaugurated 9 years after the launch of construction works, is a XAF15 billion investment built over more than 2,400 m2 of space. The new public hotel has a hundred rooms, restaurants, conference rooms, and playgrounds.

The new infrastructure located at the entrance of Ebolowa comes on point to boost the town’s hosting offer since modern hotels capable of hosting tourists are not common there.

BRM

back to top

CAR, Chad, and DRC exported 14,350 tons of timber and derived products via Kribi deep seaport in March 2018-March 2019

car-chad-and-drc-exported-14-350-tons-of-timber-and-derived-products-via-kribi-deep-seaport-in-march-2018-march-2019
Between its operationalization in March 2018 and March 2019, Kribi deep seaport helped export 14,350 tons of timber and derived products from the Central...

“Hôtel du comice” inaugurated 9 years after launch of construction works

hotel-du-comice-inaugurated-9-years-after-launch-of-construction-works
Today January 30, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, officially inaugurated Bengo Hotel, commonly known as “Hôtel du comice,” in the...

Cameroon : Government decides to pay XAF100 bln of arrears to its contractors

cameroon-government-decides-to-pay-xaf100-bln-of-arrears-to-its-contractors
On January 29, 2020, the government decided to pay a total of XAF100 billion to economic operators providing services to the state, the Minister of...

ENEO : There could sometimes be “errors in some clients’ bills”

eneo-there-could-sometimes-be-errors-in-some-clients-bills
“We acknowledge that there could be errors in some clients’ bills, sometimes. We handle them on a case per case basis and continue to learn from them to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC