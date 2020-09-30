Kribi-Grand Zambi road to be delivered in March 2021 (MINTP)

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Public Works (MINTP) announces that the Kribi-Grand Zambi (53 km) road in Southern Cameroon will be delivered in March 2021.

As of September 28, 2020, the said road was completed at 52.34% and 86.68% of the deadline has already passed. Concerning civil engineering works, 114 gutters (out of the 116 to be constructed) are already completed. Six out of the seven bridges to be constructed are also completed. The earthworks are done and foundation layers are also completed on a 38.5 kilometers tracks.

“Ahmadou Tejani, head of the Safege Central Africa control mission, and HU Hao, operations director of the Chinese company CGCOC group [in charge of the works], base their optimism on the almost complete availability of materials for the completion of the works and the gradual lifting of restrictions. The greatest difficulty currently is how to move the electricity network along the track as well as expropriation problems. Also, the heavy rains in the Ocean department are greatly slowing the progress of the works,” the MINTP explains.

The construction of Kribi-Grand Zambi (53 km) road is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) at XAF33 billion. The road infrastructure located on the National n°22 is aimed at facilitating access to the Kribi Deep Seaport.

