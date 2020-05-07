Cameroon: Prudential Beneficial offers clients free guarantees against Covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - Clients of Prudential Beneficial Life Cameroon, up to date with the payment of their premiums on April 1, 2020, will be offered a 45-day (possibly renewable) guarantee against the Covid-19 for free.

According to this insurance company, with the new guarantee, if the insured is hospitalized due to Covid-19, he/she will receive a daily hospitalization allowance of XAF5,000 over 30 days (i.e. XAF150,000). In case of death due to Coronavirus, beneficiaries will receive an indemnity of XAF1million. Also, all persons eligible for this guarantee benefit from a waiver of premium rider for 3 months.

The company explains that all current and new clients will fully benefit from this new free coverage. However, the coverage for all additional insureds listed on the contracts and children benefiting from the "School Education" product will be 50%, it adds.

BRM